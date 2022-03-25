Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Hits $31,587.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $31,587.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

