Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vicor by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. Vicor has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

