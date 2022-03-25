Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VICR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

VICR opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

