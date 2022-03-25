Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($28.57) to GBX 2,150 ($28.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,800 ($36.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Victrex stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Victrex has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

