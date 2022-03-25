Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 176.05 ($2.32) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

