Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,643 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,965 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

