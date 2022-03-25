Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

