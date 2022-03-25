Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,762 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

