Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89.

