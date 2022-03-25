Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,049 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

