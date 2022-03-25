Virtue Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $45.90 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.