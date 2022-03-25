Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

