VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. FBN Securities dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

