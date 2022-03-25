Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,988. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

