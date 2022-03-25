Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,184,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,166,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

