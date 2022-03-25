VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $759.00

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

