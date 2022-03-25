Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VM stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
