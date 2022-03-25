W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Morgan Stanley

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:WPS opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.65. W.A.G payment solutions has a one year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74.
