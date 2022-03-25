W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Morgan Stanley

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPS opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.65. W.A.G payment solutions has a one year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74.

W.A.G payment solutions plc provides payment solutions in Europe and internationally. Its payment solutions comprise energy payments through pre-pay or post-pay fuel cards and toll payments for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies. The company also provides mobility solutions, such as tax refund, telematics, smart navigation apps, and other adjacent services.

