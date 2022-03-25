Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $33.20. Warby Parker shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 54,561 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

