Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
WDPSF stock remained flat at $$36.27 during midday trading on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.66) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
