Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

