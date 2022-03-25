Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 12.4% After Strong Earnings

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

