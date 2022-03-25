Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WBR opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$4.84 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$175.44 million and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

