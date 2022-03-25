Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

WAT traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $325.11. 261,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.82. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $267.49 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

