WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 9,075 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.