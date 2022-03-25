Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $377,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

