Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Corning by 19.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 49.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $38.35 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

