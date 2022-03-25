Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.78 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

