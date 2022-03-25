Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

