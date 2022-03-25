Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 666,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

