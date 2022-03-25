WELL (WELL) Price Tops $0.0965 on Major Exchanges

WELL (WELL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, WELL has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market cap of $13.23 million and $21,676.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00036413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00112656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

