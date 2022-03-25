Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $810.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $810.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $787.29.

Shares of SIVB opened at $576.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

