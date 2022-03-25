Wendy Thomas Acquires 3,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

