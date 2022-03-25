West Branch Capital LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Pfizer by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

