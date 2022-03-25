West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of LAC opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

