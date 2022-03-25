West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

