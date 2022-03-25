West Branch Capital LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.77. 2,110,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,482. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.