West Branch Capital LLC Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $102.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,261.99. The stock had a trading volume of 338,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,321.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,358.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

