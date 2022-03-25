West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,853,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

RTX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 3,883,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.