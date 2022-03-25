Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 42.2% over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

