Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

WEF stock opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

