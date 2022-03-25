WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.63. WeWork shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 41,676 shares.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get WeWork alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $14,761,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.