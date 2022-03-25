WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.63. WeWork shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 41,676 shares.
Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.