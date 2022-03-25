WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMWH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.70) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.92) to GBX 1,737 ($22.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.00).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,432.50 ($18.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.43).

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,399.68).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

