Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).
Shares of WTB stock traded up GBX 44.81 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,786.81 ($36.69). 183,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,494. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,923.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,063.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
