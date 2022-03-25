Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Shares of WTB stock traded up GBX 44.81 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,786.81 ($36.69). 183,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,494. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,923.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,063.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

