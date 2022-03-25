WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $408.47 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $408.47 million and $4.75 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00070373 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

