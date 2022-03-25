Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

WSR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 3,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,324. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

