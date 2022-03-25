William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.