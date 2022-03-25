Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) EVP Buys $31,500.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

