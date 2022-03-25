Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) EVP Buys $31,500.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
