Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 5,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE WSM opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $5,341,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.