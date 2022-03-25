Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

